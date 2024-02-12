The Member of Parliament, Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has said the senior vice President of IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil has always supported the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In his view, he is not surprised Mr. Bentil has publicly declared his support for NPP flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Mr. George expressed skepticism about Mr. Bentil’s claim of being independent minded, arguing that, his past actions indicate a clear bias towards National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, former President John Mahama.

He cited how Mr. Bentil blamed Mr. Mahama for Ghana’s power crisis known in local parlance as ‘dumsor’ to buttress his point.

“How do you tell me Kofi Bentil is independent? He has a always supports an NPP candidate so there is nothing new. You can’t conjugate Kofi Bentil and independent because he is not” he said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Monday.

This follows an earlier Facebook post by Kofi Bentil urging Ghanaians to offer Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia a fair and impartial opportunity to showcase his capabilities, while highlighting Bawumia’s lack of prior presidential experience.

