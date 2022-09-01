President Nana Akufo-Addo has approved the promotion of some senior officers to the Prisons Directorate.

Four of them have been promoted from the rank of Deputy Director of Prisons (DDP) to Director of Prisons (DOP).

They are Samuel Kwame Owusu-Amponsah, formerly the Eastern Regional Commander, Benedict Bob Dery, formerly the Bono Regional Commander, Gloria Essandoh, until this promotion the Chief Legal Officer and Mrs Joana Fofo Tackie-Otoo, who until now was the Greater Accra Regional Commander and Commandant of the Prison Officers Training School.

The promotion by the President was upon the advice of the Prisons Service Council, pursuant to Article 207(3) of the 1992 Constitution.

PHOTO: DOP Gloria Essandoh

A press statement dated August 31, 2022, signed and issued by Chief Public Relations Officer of the Prisons Service, Chief Superintendent of Prisons, Courage Atsem named those promoted from Assistant Director of Prisons (ADP) to Deputy Director of Prisons (DDP) as Brandford Gilbert Hama, Daniel Boi-Tawiah Abbey, William Kular, Emmaniel Aidoo, David Ofosu-Addo, Millicent Owusu, Francis Selorm Hagbe and Paul Teye Ademan.

Others are Edmund Ahia Armah, Nathaniel N. Agyeman Onyinah, Thompson Otyokpo, Eric Ainoo Ansah, Edward Ashun, Joseph Asabre, Issaku Yahaya, Alfred M. Cudjoe, Augustine Ohene-Tutu, Samuel Fiifi Dontoh, Christian Asiedu and Christopher Hayibor.

PHOTO: DOP Joana Fofo Tackie-Otoo