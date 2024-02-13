The National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons has revealed that over 1.1 million small arms and light weapons in Ghana cannot be adequately traced or monitored.

This undisclosed number of weapons, out of a total of 2.3 million currently circulating, poses a significant threat to national security.

During a regional conference addressing the humanitarian impact of improvised anti-personnel mines, Head of the National Arms Marking Programme at the Commission, Frank Boateng Asumani said there is ongoing efforts to curb the proliferation of these arms.

He stated, “Presently, there are 2.3 million small and light weapons in circulation, with only 1.2 million being legally registered. The remaining 1.1 million are unaccounted for, prompting the commission to seek funding to assess the extent of proliferation within the system. These include AK47s, pistols, pump-action guns, and locally manufactured firearms.”

Meanwhile, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has called on nations, such as Libya, Egypt, and Morocco, to prioritize ratifying the convention banning anti-personnel mines to prevent the humanitarian consequences associated with them.

