The National President of the Graduate Students’ Association of Ghana (GRASAG), Emmanuel Owusu, has expressed optimism regarding the 24-hour economy proposal put forth by John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Mr. Owusu sees this policy as a potential catalyst for significant transformation within Ghana’s market landscape.

The initiative, which aims to enable certain businesses and companies to operate round-the-clock, is expected to bolster productivity, competitiveness, and job creation.

Mr. Owusu shared his view during the unveiling of the GRASAG research report on “The 24-Hour Economy,”.

He expressed hope that, the recommendations from the report would be earnestly considered should Mr. Mahama return to office.

He stressed the potential impact of the 24-hour economy on information technology and internet accessibility, essential components of the digital world.

Mr. Owusu believes that implementing this initiative will not only increase productivity and job opportunities but also enhance service delivery, align Ghana’s socio-economic objectives, stimulate innovation, attract foreign direct investment, foster sustainable growth, and position Ghana as a global competitor.

“For prospects which in a way I’ve mentioned, it will also have some impact on information technology and now we are in a digital world and most of the things we do are driven by information technology and of course, once you are implementing a 24-hour economy, it will require that you improve the internet access.

“We already have a strong fibre, we may want to look at bettering our internet service. Recently, when there was an internet crisis, we were really in deep waters. We are saying that if we want to implement a 24-hour economy, we might want to look at that.

“Implementing a 24-hour economy will increase productivity, create jobs, and enhance service delivery, aligns with Ghana’s socio-economic objectives. It will stimulate innovations, attract foreign drive investment, foster sustainable growth and position Ghana as a global competitor.

“So these are some of the views that our colleagues across the country have shared with us. We believe that the 24-hour economy is something that will transform the republic. We know that the former president has hinted, for us as GRASAG, it’s our prayer that when he gets the nod to become the president, he’ll consider some of these recommendations.”

