An independent parliamentary candidate for Nkoranza North, Charles Owusu, has challenged former President and National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama over his proposed 24-hour economy policy.

According to him, even the proponent does not understand the policy he is pushing down the throat of Ghanaians.

Mr. Mahama’s proposed policy aims to establish a 24-hour economy in Ghana, offering incentives and tax breaks to manufacturers who operate additional shifts to boost employment opportunities.

Though good, critics have charged the NDC to explain the policy well for Ghanaians to understand.

In support, Charles Owusu said the explanations being given by communicators of the opposition NDC is very confusing.

“As it stands now, we are all very confused about this 24-hour economy policy because the things the NDC communicators are saying clearly show they themselves don’t understand the policy. Mahama should mount the stage and tell us what his 24-hour economy is about,” Charles Owusu demanded in an interview on Accra-based Peace FM.

He urged Mr. Mahama to do a comprehensive public lecture on his 24-hour economy policy.

