A 30-year-old salesperson accused of stealing GH¢61,000 belonging to his employer, a pastor, has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Evans Odunu is accused of siphoning the amount being sales of spare parts he sold to customers.

Charged with two counts of stealing, Odunu pleaded not guilty.

The court presided over by Afia Owusua Appiah admitted Odunu to bail in the sum of GH¢85,000 with two sureties to be justified.

The matter has been adjourned to March 26, 2024.

Prosecution led by Inspector Nana Akua Boatemah said the complainant; Rev. John Blewube was a pastor and a businessman and Odunu a.k.a. Kojo a salesperson at the complainant’s shop at Abossey Okai.

On December 22, 2022, the Prosecution said Odunu made sales of GH¢15,00 after selling shocks and hubs spare parts of Hyundai Accent, Toyota Corolla, Nissan Altima, Hyundai Sonata, Honda Civic, Pilot, and Fit, and Toyota Camry but failed to account to the complainant.

Inspector Boatemah said on November 6, 2023, the complainant detected that the accused person had sold the following engines: KIA Rio 2008 Model, Kia Forte 2010, Santafe 2010 and 2005, Nissan Altima 2003 model, all totaling GH¢46,000.

The prosecution said Odunu was unable to render accounts.

During investigations, it was confirmed that the above-mentioned spare parts were sold but the accused person said the money was stolen.

In the case of the GH¢46,000 worth of spare parts, the accused person said a customer bought them, but he failed to pay him, and the customer could also not be traced.

The prosecution said the accused person was unable to lead the Police to either the shop or house of the said customer.

Abena Amoah named on Bawumia’s Manifesto Committee not our MD – Ghana Stock Exchange