A man believed to be in his early 40s has been butchered on his farm at Devegodo in the Shime area of Anloga District.

The victim, identified as Maxwell Dzormatsi, died of severe bleeding from the cutlass wounds he sustained on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

Eyewitnesses said the incident occurred around 1200 hours when two men went to fish in a pond dug by the deceased on his farm.

Upon realising the illegal entry to his farm, he tried to stop them but was rather pursued by one of the men who eventually slashed the deceased with a cutlass.

Some onlookers and one of the two accomplices rushed the deceased to Adutor Clinic to receive medical treatment, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Mr Joseph Kwabla Kpattah, Presiding member of Anloga District Assembly, who narrated the incident to Ghana News Agency pleaded with the public to help them look for the suspect, who is currently on the run.

“It was a very tragic incident. The whole community is in tears now and we are looking for the suspect to hand him over to the police. We plead with the public to help us locate him.”

He consoled the family of the deceased and promised that they would be served with justice.

“On behalf of Mr Gabriel Asemuasah, the Assembly member for the Trekume Electoral Area, and everyone, we sympathise with the family and the community and want to assure them that justice will be served appropriately.”

Police sources have confirmed the incident and said the body had been deposited at the Keta Hospital morgue, leaving behind a wife and four children.