Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson is set to lead another vigil against the erratic power supply known in local parlance as ‘dumsor’

The actress has officially informed the Ghana Police Service of an upcoming protest.

In a statement shared on May 9, she indicated the intention to hold the vigil on May 25.

Addressed to the Inspector General of Police, the letter stated that the vigil would take place at Revolution Square starting at 8:30 am and concluding at 12 midnight.

The letter also expressed their frustration over the unacceptable power supply situation and aimed to provide the president with evidence of its debilitating effects.

Yvonne Nelson had previously invited Ghanaians to join her in a massive campaign against recent erratic power cuts in a tweet.

This call for action comes in the wake of similar protests organised by Yvonne and other celebrities back in 2015 to express displeasure over consistent power outages.

Yvonne Nelson hopes for a similar turnout this time and seeks the support of the general public for the imminent protest against ‘dumsor.’

IMANI invitation

In her post on X on Monday, April 22, Yvonne Nelson expressed her readiness for IMANI’s outreach for the vigil, citing the organization’s involvement in the 2015 edition.

But IMANI President Franklin Cudjoe said his think tank will not succumb to pressure to organise a demonstration against government over the ongoing power outages.

He emphasised that IMANI will conduct their protest at their own pace, and individuals who share their grievances are welcome to organise their demonstrations.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, April 23, Mr Cudjoe revealed that they are gearing up to demonstrate against the ongoing crisis.

ALSO READ: