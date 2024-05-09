The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has cautioned the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), to ensure a peaceful and orderly transfer of power should they win the December general elections.

In a press conference on Thursday, May 9, the National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, accused the Electoral Commission of facilitating President Akufo-Addo’s purported hesitance in handing over power to their candidate, John Dramani Mahama.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we do not expect the Electoral Commission of Ghana to act as the conduit through which Akufo-Addo will implement his avowed determination not to hand over power to the visionary, experienced and trustworthy John Dramani Mahama. NPP must choose a peaceful transfer of power from NPP to NDC in their own interest. The 2024 elections will not be business as usual,” he asserted.

Mr. Nketia said NDC’s agents at polling stations nationwide would oppose any attempts by the EC not to be transparent in the voter registration process.

“We wish to serve notice and notice is hereby served that NDC registration agents across the country will resist the EC’s clandestine attempts aimed at diminishing transparency in the voter registration exercise.

“Let me emphasise that our agents must activate the party’s super hi-tech application systems to transmit all serial numbers of BVR kits in their districts and electoral areas to the National Elections and IT Directorate of the party, with or without the approval of the EC” he stressed.

Mr. Nketia invited chiefs, opinion leaders, and faith-based Organisations to join their call for transparency and fairness, which he described as a prerequisite for peaceful elections.

Meanwhile, the EC has declined the NDC’s request for the serial numbers of the Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) kits being used for the Limited Voter Registration.

