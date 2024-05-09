The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) has urged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo not to tout his government’s achievement in passing the Right to Information law but also uphold it.

This appeal follows the presidency’s refusal to release the full KPMG report on the revenue assurance contract between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML) to the MFWA.

The MFWA had requested a copy of the comprehensive KPMG Audit Report on the GRA-SML contract on April 24, 2024, citing section 18 of the Right to Information Act, 2019 (Act 989) (“RTI Act”). It’s worth noting that the report was commissioned by the President.

In response on Wednesday, the presidency stated, “Upon careful consideration and in accordance with section 5 (1) (a) and (b) (i) of the RTI Act, I regret to inform you that your request has been refused. Section 5 (1) (a) and (b) (i) states that information prepared for or submitted to the President or Vice President containing opinions, advice, deliberations, recommendations, minutes, or consultations, is exempt from disclosure. Disclosure of such information would compromise the integrity of the deliberative process by revealing the thought process, considerations, and influence on decision-making reserved for the highest offices of the land.”

The statement further clarified that, the complete KPMG Audit Report contains elements crucial to the President’s deliberative process and hence qualifies as exempt information under section 5 (1) (a) and (b) (i).

Speaking in an interview on Thursday, Mr Braimah questioned the purpose of passing the RTI law if those who passed it are not prepared to comply with it.

“It is important to remind the president and the presidency that it is not just enough to tout your credentials as the one whose government passed the RTI law. It is not just about the passage of the law; it is about the effect of the law. It is about compliance with the law.

So, what is the point in passing the law and saying well passing the law demonstrates your commitment to transparency and accountability when you are not prepared to comply with that same piece of legislation” he stated.

ALSO READ::