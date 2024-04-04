Government has declared Thursday, April 11, as a statutory public holiday to mark the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr.

A statement issued by the Interior Minister, Henry Quartey, urged the general public to observe the day throughout the country.

“The general public is hereby informed that Thursday, April 11, 2024, which marks Eid-ul-Fitr, is a statutory public holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country,” the statement said.

Eid-ul-Fitr is an important religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide to mark the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting (sawm).

The holiday marks the conclusion of the 29 or 30 days of dawn-to-sunset fasting during the entire month of Ramadan.

The date for the start of any lunar Hijri month varies based on the observation of a new moon by local religious authorities, so the exact day of celebration varies by locality.

ALSO READ: