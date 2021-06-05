One of Ghana’s finest rappers, Eno Barony, has, for the first time, shared details of her family background in an interview with Adom TV.

Though much has been heard of Eno in the music fraternity; and some fans can sing her songs word for word, they have been kept in the dark on key details of the rapper’s family.

The member of the Amankwah Nyame Adom family disclosed on Adom TV’s Ahosepe Xtra that most of her relations are deaf and dumb.

She made the revelation when asked by host Sister Sandy what her biggest fear in life is.

Eno made it public that her fear has always been losing her voice, since she is one of the few who has been blessed in her family.

She stated that despite their hearing impediment, her relatives are musically intelligent, and can dance perfectly on beat timings, despite not hearing any rhythm.

“I see that in my family, there is a lot of musical talents. I feel they have potential and feel if they could, they might be able to explore their full potentials,” she said.

She also added that her voice is precious to her, since that is what has attracted her the many benefits in the industry, including fame.

Watch video below: