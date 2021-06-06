After the announcement of the death of the televangelist and Founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Temitope Balogun Joshua, thousands of his followers have gathered at the premises of the Synagogue Church gripped with expression of shock and surprise.

Describing as a black and bleak Sunday, some of his church members mourned and prayed for miracles to bring back into being the mortal remains of Prophet Joshua.

A woman, who could not hold back her emotions, described prophet Joshua’s demise as a blow in the face. For her, the death of the man of God has brought her world to a standstill.

“Who is going to help us, who is going to help the widows? T.B. Joshua don’t go, come back,” she said.

According to one of his followers, the famous Nigerian preacher, prior to his demise, kept encouraging them to watch and pray. For him, he believes the preacher man foresaw his death.

“He came here yesterday, he was at the prayer mounting yesterday and he told us to pray and that there is no time. He kept on saying it as if he knew he was going to die,” he said.

But in a sharp contrast, others were of the view that, the man of God is alive. For them the news circulating around is nothing but fake news.

“People called me to tell me J.B. Joshua is dead and I said please take the news to whoever brought this news to you that the devil has failed because the man of God I Know is not dead and he cannot die now,” they said.

Meanwhile, the Church confirmed the news of his passing in a statement on Sunday morning, six days to the birthday of the pastor born in 1963.

According to the SCOAN: “On Saturday 5th June 2021, Prophet T.B. Joshua spoke during the Emmanuel TV Partners Meeting: ‘Time for everything – time to come here for prayer and time to return home after the service’.”

It regrettably announced that: “God has taken His servant Prophet T.B. Joshua home – as it should be by divine will. His last moments on earth were spent in the service of God. This is what he was born for, lived for and died for.”

The cause of death of the 57-year-old was not disclosed.