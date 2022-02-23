Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke, has debunked claims that his experience at the late Prophet TB Joshua’s Synagogue Church Of All Nations in 2013 was a publicity stunt.

Speaking in an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, Jim Iyke recounted the experience while noting that he had gone to the church after it was insisted that he must be present for his ailing mother to be healed.

In his words as reported by Gistreel:

It wasn’t a stunt, when orthodox medicine failed us, I took my whole family to India to be with my mum, and then she started getting better. This is the light of your life for crying out loud and I am not going to wager it for theatrics, for melodrama.

At some point, an offer was made from there to take her there by a senator friend of mine. I refused, the pressure was too much, so I said ‘Okay I want to go, if they will save her, I will go’.

We put her in a hospital close to there. I went there, there was a presidential suite I was accorded. When I went there, I was like ‘Okay, let’s get started, they said I must come down to the service. I said, ‘I don’t have to come down to the service, you people promised to heal her, does God need me to?’

I said ‘I will live in this church for two years if you heal my mum’. So after a while, they had a meeting and said, ‘You need to come down. I remember I was there, my sister was behind me when this guy came and was doing stuff. When he crossed me, I chuckled.

Then he came back to me. My brother, I don’t know what happened after that.

This world is deep, there’s a spiritual something I’ve come to notice about this world that is way beyond us. What happened I don’t know, I saw the video and said that’s not me but that was me.