The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, has said he is not happy about his First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei Owusu, for overruling his judgments.

The Speaker described the action of the Bekwai MP as offensive, illegal and unconstitutional.

On February 22, Joe Wise dismissed a motion by the Minority to probe the government’s expenditure on COVID-19.

According to him, the Speaker, who was chairing the House before handing it over to him, ought not to have admitted the motion, hence the dismissal.

“My view is that this motion ought not to have been admitted, and it’s improperly before the House,” he stated.

Reacting to this, the Speaker on February, 23 said: “The penchant of the First Deputy Speaker overruling my decisions is unconstitutional, illegal and offensive.”

He, however, added that he will not overturn Joe Wise’s ruling as the decision was taken in the seat of the Speaker.

He added that he would speak to the two deputies to plan on how to go about this development in the future.

