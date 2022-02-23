The Western North Regional Police Command has arrested three suspected robbers while they were allegedly fortifying themselves with what is believed to be the blood of a fowl ahead of a robbery operation.

The police gave their names as Abiaw Reuben, aka Ayile Baako, Kwabena Brentu and Isaac Arhin.

They were arrested last Friday — through an intelligence operation — at their hideout at Kwawu in the Enchi District of the Western North Region.

A police statement released last Saturday said the police retrieved two pump action guns, 18 live AAA cartridges, a sharpened machete and a knife, among other items, upon a search on them at their hideout.

It said the suspects were in the process of fortifying themselves with the suspected blood of a fowl at their hideout.

Commendation

The Police Administration commended the Western North Regional Command, and particularly the Enchi District Command and all its personnel for their commitment.

It assured the public that the police would continue to work hard to protect lives and property while making life uncomfortable for criminals.

It urged the public to support and help the police, saying: “We should always remember that police-community partnership is the master key to crime-fighting and the maintenance of law and order”.