A New Patriotic Party (NPP) member has said no appointee under President Nana Akufo-Addo government deserves credit for any policy implementations.

Razak Opoku argues that this is because all the appointees serve at the pleasure of the President.

He said since President Akufo-Addo takes responsibility of his government poor performance of appointees, he was equally again entitled to all policy implementations credits.

Mr Opoku said this when he granted an interview to the Ghana News Agency in Accra at the weekend.

He said, he was disappointed to hear that some appointees of President Akufo-Addo’s government takes credit of some policies implemented by government for no reason.

“I have a serious problem when some appointees behave as if they are proponents of the excellent policies implemented by President Akufo-Addo’s government in their respective portfolios”.

Mr Opoku noted that all policies implemented under President Akufo-Addo were owned by him and the NPP.

“Appointees should stop the needles self-glorification, and focus on their jobs to produce results for the development and betterment of the country”, he said.