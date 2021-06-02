The Assin North Member of Parliament (MP), Joe Gyaakye Quayson, has written to the Chief Justice to prevail on the judge sitting on his case to recuse himself.

The MP says the judge, Justice Kwasi Boakye, is alleged to have made comments prejudicial to the case.

According to him, Justice Boakye had said that the appropriate time Article 94(2) of the 1992 Constitution kicks in is during the filing of nomination by an MP.

This allegation was dismissed by the judge when it was made because Abraham Amaliba, who first made it, failed to show any evidence that Justice Boakye indeed made the comment on the 12th of April.

The case has been adjourned to June 8 when the MP, would have been served and would have found a new legal representation since Mr Amaliba has withdrawn.