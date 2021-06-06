After Founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet T.B. Joshua was confirmed dead, a coded message he sent to his fans has finally been understood.

On June 3, 2021, prophet Joshua recorded a video to wish himself a Happy Birthday, nine days to his actual day; June 12.

In the pre-recorded message, one of it’s kind, the prophet stated that he is a man of the people, so a wound of one is a wound of all, adding it will not be easy for him to celebrate his birthday.

His choice of expression was rather pensive for someone excited to turn 58 in some few days.

RELATED

“Some of the people who want to come are troubled by the situation all over the world. We see their fear and worry. I feel their pain; I feel their worry,” he said.

As a result of the ongoing pandemic and unknown future occurrences, he tasked his fans all over the world to dedicate his birthday to prayer and fast, as well as give alms to the needy.

Video below: