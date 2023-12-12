First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, says she hopes to see a woman become President in her lifetime.

Speaking at the 5th session of the 15th Congregation of the University of Professional Studies, Accra, the first lady, who received an honorary doctorate degree from the University, expressed satisfaction about the successes women have chalked in all spheres of life.

She was hopeful of more women breaking the glass ceiling and making it to the top.

Other honorary doctorate degree recipients were the former Chief Justice, Georgina Wood and former Speaker of Parliament, Joyce Bamford Addo who were honoured for their roles in shaping Ghana’s political and legal spheres.

The fifth session of the 15th congregation saw the graduation of students from Ph.D. Marketing, MA in Peace, Security, and Intelligence Management, MSc. Pensions Management, MA in Brands Management Postgraduate Diploma in Leadership and Organisational Development programmes.

