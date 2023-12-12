The Volta Regional Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has described his party’s 24-hour economy policy proposal as a game changer.

According to James Gunu, John Dramani Mahama’s proposed policy which was orchestrated to transform Ghana’s ailing economy supersedes any policies the country has ever initiated.

Speaking to Joy News, he said the policy when implemented would contribute to an increase in productivity and export thereby growing the country’s foreign exchange.

He, therefore, urged the youth and industry players to rally behind the 24-hour economy policy and identify with it as a game changer.

“Former President Mahama has come out with a very good policy that the young ones and everybody must support. Even though people are trying to run down this program, we believe that it is a game changer, it is a policy that every young person must support and propagate, and then the industry players must take advantage of for the good of this country”, he said.

He explained that private companies that will sign onto the 24-hour policy would be provided incentives, and tax rebates among others to enable them operate without hindrance.

Mr. Gunu added that, the policy would help address unemployment as the beneficiary companies would need to employ more human resources to be able to operate 24 hours.

“We want to revive the economy of Ghana and it doesn’t take 8 hours to do, it must take a consistent program that will make people think outside the box. The factories are going to be given tax rebates, incentives, utility, and other things so that they will be able to produce more and employ more young ones. So that we can reduce the level of unemployment in the country from 14% down to a single digit and probably to zero”, he said.

