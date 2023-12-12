The Tarkwa circuit court has sentenced Isaac Tweneboah Koduah, a 36-year-old caterer, to 20 years imprisonment in hard for unnatural carnal knowledge.

He pleaded guilty to the charge and the court presided over by Mrs Hathia Ama convicted him accordingly.

During mitigation, Koduah revealed to the court that, “I do not know what is happening to me, I do not know if I can be given any help. I am even ready to commit the same offence.”

Presenting the facts of the case, Superintendent of Police Juliana Essel-Dadzie, said that the complainant (name withheld) is 30-year-old and unemployed reside at Mandeline, while Koduah lived at Gyantekrom, all in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality.

Prosecution said about five months ago, the complainant and Koduah met at Gyantekrom, became friends, and exchanged contacts.

Superintendent Essel-Dadzie said a few days later, the convict called the complainant on phone and invited him to come over to his house, so he would assist him in his business.

On November 14, 2023, the convict convinced the complainant to come to his house through a phone call and he agreed since they were friends.

The prosecutor told the court that when the complainant arrived, Koduah claimed he was visiting the washroom, pleaded with the complainant to wait for him in his room.

Superintendent Essel-Dadzie said the complainant without knowing what happened to him regained consciousness and noticed his penis was in Koduah’s mouth with discharges.

She said the complainant who was surprised with Koduah’s attitude slapped him and he managed to escape from his room, reported the case to the Police at the Aboso Police station where he was arrested to assist investigation.

During investigation, Superintendent Essel-Dadzie said the convict admitted the offence in his caution statement and indicated that he had strong sexual desire for men.

Boniface Saddique reacts to viral campaign poster