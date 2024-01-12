The presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has strongly warned party members against engaging in corrupt practices if the party is successful in this year’s election to lead the country.

Mr. Mahama emphasized that individuals involved in corruption within the party would not receive any special treatment and would be left to the anti-corruption institutions to handle.

During his tour of the Volta Region, he specifically cautioned his party members not to repeat the mistakes he believes the current government has made in the area of corruption.

“However, I want to caution our people that those of us who assume positions of authority, if you betray the trust placed in you, I won’t come to defend you. Anti-corruption institutions will address your actions just as they will handle members of the current [NPP] government,” he stated.

Addressing party executives and former government appointees in South Tongu on Thursday, January 11, Mr. Mahama urged them to uphold values of integrity and honesty as they prepare for the upcoming 2024 elections.

He stressed the importance of these qualities in both winning and retaining power, asserting that the NDC must adhere to the highest standards.

“We must aim high. Our governance should be improved when we assume office. Our fight against corruption should be more vigorous. Transparency and accountability must be prioritized. Above all, we must swiftly alleviate the economic burden on the people. It may take time, but we must strive for it,” Mr. Mahama said.

“We should maintain modesty, humility, and avoid arrogance. Some individuals, when appointed, tend to display the arrogance of power.”

Mr. Mahama highlighted that the credibility and integrity of the NDC will face a critical test in the 2024 elections.

