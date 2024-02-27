Ghanaian journalist and businesswoman who embarked on the Guinness World Records sing-a-thon attempt, Afua Asantewaa, has showed proof that she can’t access her GWR account.

She had come under fire for allegedly lying to Ghanaians after the GWR team broke the news that she had been disqualified.

According to some Ghanaians, Afua had kept the message a secret and continued to capitalize on the fame she got after the attempt.

But reacting to comments from the public and industry players, she showed emails and messages she has been exchanging with the GWR team.

According to her, when GWR sends an email, “you have to still log in with your credentials before you can read it.”

Speaking to Dr Shine and Merqury Quaye on Hitz FM’s U Say Wetin show, Afua Asantewaa said she would never lie to Ghanaians.

She explained that, the GWR team has also confirmed through an email that “they cannot find my account in their system and doing all they can to rectify things.”

MORE: