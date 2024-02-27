Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin has said they will match the Minority boot-for-boot ahead of the debate on President Akufo-Addo’s State of the Nations Address (SONA).

According to him, they are going to juxtapose President Akufo-Addo’s SONa with that of former President John Mahama from 2014 to 2016.

Afenyo-Markin threw the challenge in a motion to adjourn sitting after the President’s address.

“We are prepared to engage in a debate on Mr. President’s message, given the current state of affairs in our country. However, as is customary, members will need time to prepare. I observed the Minority leader diligently taking notes. We will face him with optimism and remind him of the concerns expressed in 2014, 2015, and 2016,” the Majority leader stated.

He further requested Minority leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson second the motion for adjournment of Wednesday’s Parliamentary sitting.

Dr. Forson criticised President Akufo-Addo for failing to address the unemployment situation in the country.

“Unemployment has reached a critical juncture, yet there was no mention of this matter from our President. The state of our nation appears bleak” he added.

Dr. Ato Forson seconded the motion and promised a showdown during the debate.

The Speaker, Alban Bagbin adjourned sitting to Wednesday, February 28.

