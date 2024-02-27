A key member of Alan Kyerematen‘s campaign team, Hopeson Adorye has described President Akufo-Addo’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) as a handing over address.

According to him, there will be a runoff in the 2024 general election because the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will lose the December elections.

He explained that, the incumbent party has performed poorly, adding that, it will be the last SONA which will eventually take them into opposition.

“This is the last SONA and it is taking them to opposition. It is a handing over. They cannot win 2024 elections. John Mahama was incumbent and he was beaten and Bawumia will get 39 per cent and become opposition leader” he added.

Watch the video below:

MORE: