Former President John Dramani Mahama, accompanied by his former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah and special assistant Joyce Bawah Mogtari, were spotted in Parliament for the State of the Nation Address (SoNA) of his successor, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Also in attendance were notable figures including former Speaker of Parliament Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye, former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, and Council of State member Sam Okudzeto.

Other dignitaries, such as former CPP flagbearer Ivor Greenstreet, were present.

Per the mandate outlined in Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution, President Akufo-Addo is scheduled to deliver his eighth and final State of the Nation Address, covering key government policies, updates on the economy, security, and living costs.

He was also expected to outline forthcoming goals, achievements, and challenges faced by his administration.

NDC's Flagbearer, John Mahama arrives for the State of Nation Address. #SONA2024 pic.twitter.com/zlrXXLqAcw — JoyNews (@JoyNewsOnTV) February 27, 2024

Former President and NDC Presidential Candidate, John Dramani Mahama’s arrival. #SONA2024 pic.twitter.com/unAMA8UMhc — JoyNews (@JoyNewsOnTV) February 27, 2024

