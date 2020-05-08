There was heavy police presence at the Asokwa District Court on Friday as the court got ready to hear a case involving a woman who allegedly planned with her boyfriend to kill her spouse.

The two, 27-year-old Mavis Brepor and her 50-year-old boyfriend, Patrick Asare, were arrested after they mistook the would-be contract killer’s cell phone number for that of the Manhyia Divisional Police Commander.

Ms Brepor had planned to kill her husband so they could settle down with Mr Asare.

According to ACP Kwaku Buah, the two, after plotting the deed, decided to get the services of someone to execute the act but mistakenly dialed his number.

He said during their conversation, suspect Asare, popularly called Coach, revealed that he was ready to pay an amount of GH¢100,000.00 for his ‘services’.

ACP Buah said it took the Police about four weeks to lure the suspects to come to Kumasi after investigators convinced them that they were contract killers from Sefwi.