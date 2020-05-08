The Achiase District Assembly has undertaken an inspection exercise to confiscate expired manufactured products at the main markets to discourage the sale of unwholesome goods in the District.

Mr Richmond Amponsah, the Achiase District Chief Executive at a press briefing, explained that the inspection would be conducted periodically by the eight-member committee of the Assembly.

The committee members included officers from the Environmental Health Department, Procurement Unit, Information Service Department and the District Budget Office.

Mr Emmanuel Binjomi of the Environmental Health Department, said the goods inspected included groceries, cosmetics and drugs.

He indicated that before the commencement of the exercise, the committee members met the vendors in the district and educated them on the importance and expected outcome of the inspection exercise.

Mr Binjomi said the committee in its inspection seized some expired goods from about 15 shops.

He said the expired goods would be burnt by his department. The exercise was carried out at Aperade, Akenkansu, Achiase and other markets in the district.

Madam Grace Acquah, a grocery shop owner at Akenkansu, said the exercise would help make the vendors alert when purchasing items in bulk to prevent the sale of expired goods.