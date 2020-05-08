The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced power cuts in parts of Accra beginning, Friday, May 8, 2020.
According to the ECG, the planned power cut is to enable the company to convey some transformers from the Tema Port to its Pokuase Bulk Supply Point construction site.
A statement issued in Accra said the areas to be affected include Tema, Klagon, Spintex, Trasacco, Dzorwulu, Achimota, and Ofankor.
ALSO READ:
- Coronavirus could be found in semen and spread by sex, new research shows
- Covid-19: Joy Prime TV and Frytol celebrate frontline mothers [Video]
- Exclusive photo of man who plotted with girlfriend to kill husband!
Below is the full statement: