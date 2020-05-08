The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced power cuts in parts of Accra beginning, Friday, May 8, 2020.

According to the ECG, the planned power cut is to enable the company to convey some transformers from the Tema Port to its Pokuase Bulk Supply Point construction site.

A statement issued in Accra said the areas to be affected include Tema, Klagon, Spintex, Trasacco, Dzorwulu, Achimota, and Ofankor.

