Our gallant frontline workers have led the Covid -19 fight and secured

Ghanaians in all walks of life in their capacities as medical, immigration,

military and first response officers.

They have cast aside fears of contracting the illness themselves and death

to safeguard and treat Ghanaians taken ill.

This Mother’s Day, JOY PRIME TV and FRYTOL bring you the ‘MY

MOTHER, MY HERO’ promotion to celebrate mother’s in the frontline

for their commendable role in the fight against the COVID-19 in Ghana.



Audiences of Joy Prime TV are being asked to send in an entry as a child

(biological or otherwise) in 50 words stating why their nominee (mother) in

the Covid -19 frontline should be celebrated via WhatsApp on 055-969-

1797 for a chance to celebrate their frontline mum.

Full contact details of the entrant and nominee must be supplied to validate entry.

Deadline for entries is Friday, May 8, 2020.



Winners of the ‘My Mother My Hero’ promotion stand a chance of

winning exciting prizes from FRYTOL and more.