Actress Nana Ama McBrown seems to have sent a word of caution to her haters or people who might have the intention of harming her in any way.

In a post, the beautiful actress warned that those “throwing stones at her” would not have any success because “God is her shield.”

MORE STORIES:

Nana Ama McBrown’s daughter lands ambassadorial deal

Lovely photo of late Bishop Nyarko and Nana Ama McBrown pops up

Nana Ama McBrown runs away from video allegedly knocking Mahama’s head on TV

She wrote on Instagram: “Don’t throw stones at me because the Living God is my Shield…”