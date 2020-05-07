The Ashaiman District Court has remanded three accused persons who are believed to have a hand in the death of a driver, Emmanuel Bio who was in his early 20s.

They are Emmanuel Tetteh, 23, Emmanuel Vontier, 18, and Gbodzo Donu, 43, who is a farmer.

However, the prime suspect, popularly known as Rasta, is on the run.

The court, presided over by His Worship Charles Boateng, adjourned the case to June 5 to enable police continue with investigations.

Missing car

Owner of the taxi cab, G/Constable Emmanuel Anati of Zenu-Atadeka on March 18, 2020 reported of a missing car.

Driver of the vehicle, Solomon Narkoley, had also handed it to a brother, Mr Bio who fell victim to the crime.

Murder

According to Prosecutor ASP Akwasi Ahenkorah Afrifa, on March 17, 2020, suspects Tetteh and Rasta engaged the services of the deceased.

They boarded the taxi cab from Ashaiman to Sege but picked suspect Vontier along the way.

Upon reaching Sege, occupants of the vehicle asked the deceased to park as Mr Tetteh picks up a bag from home.

He returned a few minutes later with a bag containing a locally-manufactured single barrel gun he took from suspect Donu.

From Sege, they asked the deceased to take them to Aveyime banana plantation where Rasta was handed the gun to kill the driver and hide him in a thicket.

The suspects during investigations led police to the crime scene where body of the deceased was retrieved for preservation and autopsy.

Autopsy report revealed the deceased died of a gunshot.

The suspects were first arraigned on March 23.

On March 19, Mr Tetteh, after changing the number of the plate of the vehicle (GT-5822-20) to DV plate, headed to Aflao to sell the car.

Upon reaching Aflao, the car’s new plate drew police attention.

After minutes of questioning, it came to light that the vehicle was stolen.

Further investigations led to the arrest of the suspect Vontier but Rasta bolted upon sensing danger.

The police are currently on man-hunt for Rasta. The accused persons are expected to appear before court on June 5, 2020.