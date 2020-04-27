Celebrated Ghanaian actress and TV show host, Nana Ama McBrown, has denied reports that she was the one seen in a video knocking the head of former President John Mahama on a TV screen.

The video trending on social media has a woman hitting the head of Mr Mahama.

The woman was also heard hurling insults at the National Democratic Congress’ presidential candidate.

Many people, who shared the video, suggested the woman had her voice and stature.

But in a quick reaction, the actress has released a disclaimer on her social media platforms to dissociate herself.

In a statement, shared on her Instagram page, she noted that she’s not the one in the video and that she can’t do something as ‘stupid’ as that ever.

Read her full statement below:

“DISCLAIMER :

I AM NOT THE ONE IN THE VIDEO

My attention has been drawn to a video circulating on various social media platforms in which a female figure, which some claim erroneously and strangely to be me, can be seen under the cloak of darkness, knocking the head of the image of Former President John Mahama on the screen of a TV during his Digital Conversation with Ghanaians last Thursday.

I hereby distance myself from that video and unequivocally state that I am not the woman in the video, and there is no way will I ever behave in such a reprehensible manner towards the Former President of Ghana whom I hold in high respect, or indeed any other person.

By way of emphasis,I would like to entreat the general public, the media and most importantly my fans to disregard it.

THANK YOU

Signed Nana Ama McBrown”