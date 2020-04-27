Ghanaian gospel musician, Brother Sammy, has revealed that the Dancing Prophet, Prophet Seth Frimpong did not die of diabetes as is being rumored.



In an interview on Happy FM, Brother Sammy admitted that for a while now, it has been no secret to Ghanaians that the Dancing Prophet has been battling an illness.



He even organised a launch to raise some funds to support the Prophet and by God’s grace, the illness could not take his life and he got better.



“Just last week, there was a heavy rainfall in Kumasi. Prophet lived on a storey building so as it started raining, he was climbing the stairs to his room when he slipped and fell,” he said.

According to Brother Sammy, everyone was indoors while it was raining so they did not know what had happened till after the rain stopped and people stepped out of their rooms.



He furthered said “when people saw him lying there and got closer to him, they realised his leg and arm were twisted and his mouth was as though he had gotten a stroke.”



The gospel musician disclosed that Prophet Frimpong was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital where he was hospitalised in the emergency ward.



“Around 2:30 to 3:00AM, a nurse called to inform us that Prophet Seth had just been called by his maker so if you have heard the news, it is very true,” Brother Sammy concluded.



Prophet Seth Frimpong, also known as the Dancing Prophet, was popularly known for his hit songs such as ‘This is just the Beginning’ and ‘Mehuri So’, among many others.



