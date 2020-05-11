Tracy Sarkcess, wife of Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, has sent a strong message to her fans who describes her as a mother.

Sunday, May 10, 2020 is celebrated all over the world as Mother’s Day and it is a day set aside to celebrate mothers.

She took to social media to thank all those wishing her happy Mother’s Day.

READ MORE:

Learnt my lesson not to chat with industry players privately – Sarkodie’s wife opens up

PHOTO: Sarkodie’s wife shows off her expensive ring

Why my family was against my marriage to rapper Sarkodie – Wife, Tracy reveals

But the mother of one urged her age mates to stop calling her mum.

In a post sighted by adomonline.com, on her twitter handle, she said she is in her 30s’ and as such none of her age mates should call her ‘mum’.

Check out her post below: