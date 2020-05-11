A third Brighton player has tested positive for coronavirus.

The unnamed player, who will now self isolate for 14 days, was tested on Saturday – two other players tested positive earlier in the pandemic.

Brighton players have been training individually at the training ground and the clubs say this will be allowed to continue.

Premier League clubs are due to meet on Monday for more discussions about their proposed Project Restart plan.

“It is a concern,” Brighton chief executive Paul Barber told Sky Sports. “Despite all of the measures that we’ve been taking over the past few weeks, where the players haven’t been involved in any significant training at all, we’ve still suffered another player testing positive for the virus.”

Responding to news of the Brighton player, Norwich’s 22-year-old midfielder Todd Cantwell tweeted: “We are just people too.”

The Premier League has been suspended since 13 March but is aiming to resume behind closed doors in June with most teams faced with nine fixtures left to play.

Barber has been vocal in his opposition to the league’s plans of playing matches at neutral venues with Watford and Aston Villa also objecting to the proposal.

It is understood Premier League clubs are not planning to vote on whether to use neutral venues at Monday’s meeting.

The vote looks likely to be held later in May and 14 of the 20 clubs must vote in favour for it to be adopted.

Before voting, league bosses are also awaiting government guidance on the criteria for bio-security at events and ground-safety licensing, which is expected later next week.

Monday’s Premier League meeting will feature a vote on whether player contracts are to be extended until the end of the rescheduled season.

In Germany, Bundesliga 2 side Dynamo Dresden announced on Saturday they have put their entire squad and coaching staff into two-week isolation after two players tested positive for coronavirus.

The Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 are due to restart on Saturday, 16 May.