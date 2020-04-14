Wife of rapper Sarkodie, Tracy Sarkcess, says she learnt a lesson years ago not to have private conversations with industry players.

According to her, people can easily get things twisted, hence she only interacts with friends of Sarkodie when they pay a visit at home.

In a QnA on Twitter, one fan Efya Kese asked her:

“TracySarkcess have you been harassed by any male musician since you started dating your husband?”

She then replied:

“What a question. I think some men will harass you without even knowing they’re harassing you. But I don’t communicate privately with industry people. Only when they come to visit us at home and hubby is around. Learnt my lesson a long time ago… cos people can get things twisted.”

