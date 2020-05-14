Former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for Ablekuma Central Constituency Alhaji Halidu Haruna has lost his wife.

Alhaji Alidu who announced the death on his Facebook page said the death occurred in the late hours of Tuesday.

Hajia Ramatu’s death comes at a time Muslims in the country are observing the annual fasting in Ramadan, with approximately ten days left to complete.

Details of Mrs Halidu’s demise who is former presidential staffer are still sketchy.

He posted:

God, the alpha and the omega has taken part of my soul to test my believe and faith in him.I will not fail this trial. My Wife and my soul, you have served your duty as a wife and i bear you witness as your husband. Until we meet again, rest well. I promise to take good care of the children and shape them to become responsible women in Society that you will be proud of them. I am going home now and I will be sleeping alone without you. Very difficult but i will try. Rest well my dear Hajia Ramatu.

Alhaji Halidu Haruna, a Bissa at the Shukura community, contested and lost the parliamentary election on the ticket of then ruling party, NDC.

Check out his series of announcements on the death below: