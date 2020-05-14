The Chief Executive Officer of Engineers & Planners Ltd, Ibrahim Mahama, has donated food items to some visually impaired workers who have gone on retirement.

The items donated include 100 bags of rice, 720 bottles of cooking oil, 720 cans of mackerel and 720 cans of tomato paste.

This is to supports the visually impaired whose movement and livelihood has been affected by Coronavirus pandemic because of their inability to move around because of the social distance and other restrictions imposed by the government.

The donation was done on behalf of Mr. Mahama by his aide, Rafik Mahama.

Immediate past president of the Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations (GFDO), Yaw Ofori Debrah, receiving the items, thanked the business magnate for his continuous support to the visually impaired society.

He recounted how Mr Mahama came to their aide last year when he donated GH¢22,000 to support the welfare of the visually impaired pensioners.

He said, the pandemic had affected the movement of their members and the donation by Mr Mahama will help greatly in alleviating the plight of its members.

Other Donations by Mr Ibrahim Mahama

Mr Mahama also made a second donation to St. James Catholic Church-Osu.

He donated 50 bags of rice, 360 cans of Mackerel, 360 cans of tomato paste and 360 bottles of cooking oil.

This is to help the community through the church.

The food items will be distributed to individuals’ homes by the church. This is done to avoid people crowding at one place in order to receive food items.

The business magnate has made series of donations since the pandemic started in March.

He has donated food items to various communities and groups across the country in order to cushion the vulnerable in society at this difficult time.

Below are photos of the donation: