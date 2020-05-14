A pregnant police officer, Mavis Amemesor, sustained severe injuries when a Toyota Corolla run into the Asiakwa Police Station in the Eastern region on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

The constable, according to reports, was fleeing from the charge office when she stumbled and fell.

The car crashed into the police station

Police say, their colleague was rushed to the Osino Government Hospital where she is currently receiving treatment.

The driver was a female

A statement by the Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, said the driver, Leticia Awuah, who was traveling with her 32-year-old boyfriend, Maxwell Awuah, failed to observe traffic regulations at the ADB bank and consequently hit the backdoor of a taxi with registration number GG 2973-17.

The taxi with registration number GG 2973- 17

The Toyota Corolla run into the police station building

The impact, according to the police, forced the Toyota Corolla with registration number GE 4883-18 to ran into the police station building.

The taxi was said to be traveling from SOS Village’s direction to the Asiakwa market.

The building damage due to the crash

The statement disclosed that the crash caused serious damage to the police station and affected exhibits in the storeroom.

Meanwhile, the case has been referred to the Kibi Divisional Motor, Traffic and Transport Division for further investigation.