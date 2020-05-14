The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) has produced a video on the eight year reign of the former President of the Union, Bice Osei Kuffour aka Obour.

The video chronicles the elections in Tamale that resulted in Obour’s presidency from 2011 through to his re-election in Koforidua four years later.

Highlights of the video include the swearing in of the youngest ever MUSIGA President and the first set of executives during his first term and the second swearing in after his re-election.

Other highlights covered by the video include the KPMG study on the music industry in Ghana, the granting of AJUMAPA loans to musicians, the maiden edition of the Ghana Music Fair and the Presidential Grand Ball established by the Union in 2013.

Other features of the video include comments by leading personalities in the music industry in Ghana. These include former MUSIGA Presidents, industry players and fellow musicians.

According to acting MUSIGA President, “The video is a tribute to the contributions of Obour to the development of the Union and the music industry in Ghana.”

The video also showcases Obours credentials as an award winning and accomplished musician having swept the field at the Ghana Music Awards in 2005 with his smash hit tune Konkontiba.

The video will be screened on a number of television stations nationwide and on all social media channels from Saturday, May 16.

Watch the featured video above for more.