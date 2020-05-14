The Paramount Chief of the Manya Krobo Traditional Area, Nene Sakite II, has destooled the paramount queen of the area, Nana Aplam II.

Sources close to the Manya Krobo paramontcy say the paramount chief before a meeting of chiefs and elders of the area on Monday, May 11, announced the immediate destoolment of the queen mother.

The queen recently got married to her husband who hails from the Manya division headed by the divisional chief of the area, Okpatakpla Nene Sasraku IV, who, together with five other divisional chiefs in October, 2019, declared their autonomy from Nene Sakite II and elevated all six divisional stools to independent paramountcies.

Paramount queen of the area, Nana Aplam II

Her marriage to a lawyer (name withheld) from one of the ‘breakaway’ paramountcies, according to sources, did not go down well with the paramount chief who summoned her before the chiefs to announce her destoolment.

The Paramount Chief, thus, took the decision to destool her to the presence of other chiefs as he condemned the conduct of the queen mother.

A close source to the queen mother confirmed the story and indicated the queen’s resolve to seek redress.

“Everything you’ve heard is true,” said the source without elaborating further. “The queen was summoned before the chiefs and her destoolment announced to her.”

Public Relations Officer of the Manya Krobo traditional area, Nene Asada Ahor, when reached for his response to the issue failed to confirm or deny except to say that the Council would respond appropriately and in due course.

If her destoolment holds, she’ll go down in history as the first queen mother to be destooled in the traditional area.

Privately known as Grace Asare, Nana Aplam II was installed the queen mother of the Manya-Krobo Traditional Area in 2015 as part of the annual Ngmayem Festival at Odumase-Krobo.

She succeeded the former queen mother, Nana Mamle Okleyo, who died in 2012.