Hearts of Oak striker, Bernard Arthur, has slammed head coach of the club, Edward Nii Odoom, accusing him of having “no balls”.

Arthur’s stay with the Phobians hasn’t been a success story after the departure of former coach Kim Grant and that’s urging him to make the switch to their city rivals this transfer window.

The 23-year-old has managed to score only once this season and has seen a limited number of matches after match week 14 in the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League.

The player now finds Olympics as the club to give him the needed playing time he is aspiring for.

In an exclusive interview with Asempa FM’s Sergio Manucho, the former Liberty Professionals forward blasted his trainer for not being fair to him in his decision to restrain him to the bench.

READ ALSO

“Coach Nii Odoom has not been fair to me,” he said. “He does not have balls and that is the truth.

“I have worked with top coaches like Sam Adday, CK Akonnor and expatriate coaches. If you don’t want a player, be bold and tell him and it can be in the form of text message but you don’t make a mockery of the player whiles he wants to play.

“I am a registered player but I don’t get playing time meanwhile, unregistered players are playing but during league matches, the coach will call you and introduce you to the game the dying minute of the game.

“People think I am not in good form but I have not been able to train properly since I joined Hearts of Oak and it has affected me.

“I made huge impression against Liberty Professionals and Great Olympics and I was expecting to maintain my place in the team but he dropped to the bench against Kotoko.

“I am not happy with the treatment at the club,” he added.

Arthur also revealed that he has communicated to the club that he wants to leave due to the lack of playing time.

Before he joined Hearts of Oak, Bernard played for Algerian side, AS Aïn M’lila and Tanzanian’s Azam FC where he failed to impress.