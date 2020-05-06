Adele has shocked her followers with her unbelievable weight loss transformation as she marked her 32nd birthday.

The Grammy award-winning singer shared a photo of herself on Instagram, and thanked everyone for the greetings.

“Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time,” Adele wrote in her post, where she’s seen smiling from ear to ear clad in a fit black dress highlighting her figure.

“I’d like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels. 2020 okay bye thanks x,” she added.

Her fans and followers commended her for her impressive transformation. She even trended on Twitter following the photo reveal.