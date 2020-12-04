Running mate of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Reverend Dr Divine Ayivor, has said that the PNC is winning the upcoming 2020 elections with 54 per cent of votes.

Speaking on how the PNC will achieve the feat, Dr Ayivor noted that he was of the strong conviction that voters in the three Northern Regions have accepted them and so the majority of their votes will come from them.

“The PNC will be the next ruling government, voters in the North have accepted us and we know they will vote massively for us. We are getting two million votes in the North, and then one million in the Volta and Oti regions. I am a pastor and I have about one million people in my church and so if I get like 500,000 people to vote for me, trust me we shall win with 54 per cent of the total votes cast,” he told sit-in host Jerry Forson on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem morning show Friday.

Dr Ayivor said the PNC was a party born of the Nkrumah stock, and thus its policies are different and cannot be executed by any other political party.

He further claimed that most policies being promoted and pursued by the two major parties, including; the free Senior High School and the health insurance scheme were “from the PNC’s books.”

He, therefore, urged Ghanaians to rally behind the PNC if they want Ghana to become better.

