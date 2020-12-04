Asante Kotoko have threatened to pull out of the Caf Champions League citing acts of frustration from the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The comments come after they were informed to train Friday morning at the Accra Sports Stadium by the GFA ahead of their second leg game against Nouadhibou FC in the preliminary round of the Caf Champions League.

The Communications Director of the club, Moses Antwi Benefo, speaking on the Ultimate Sports Show on Asempa FM, said the FA is clearly violating the regulations of CAF on the participation of Interclub competitions, and clear frustration from the FA.

“The CAF rules are very clear that no match or event should take place at the stadium where a CAF Champions league is to take place, but here we have the stadium being used for Ghana Premier League game involving Hearts of Oak,” he added.

He said Asante Kotoko were supposed to train after the away team has trained 24 hours before the match, but his club is being forced to train in the morning contrary to the CAF regulations.

He also stressed that, in his opinion, the club should abandon the competition, but as a corporate institution, the management will have to meet on the issues.

“If I were the one making decisions, I would have asked that we quit, but we would confer as management on the way forward,” he said.

Asante Kotoko are expected to host Nouadhibou on Saturday, December 5 at the Accra Sports Stadium at 3:pm.