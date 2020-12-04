Yesterday, social media was shaken with news that Medikal is expecting a baby, but not with wife Fella Makafui.

The news sent shock waves following the birth of Medikal’s first child, Island Frimpong barely six months ago.

The rapper, reacting to the news, posted Island’s tattoo on his hand.

Island was captured clinging to her father’s hand as she screams excitedly to his playful gestures.

As the pressure of the news intensified, Medikal decided to respond to the blogger who broke the ‘fake’ news.

Below is his response: