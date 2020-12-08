The incumbent Member of Parliament for Korle Klottey, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, has managed to win the parliamentary seat in the 2020 parliamentary elections.

Reports coming in from the collation centre have it that the daughter of late former President J.J. Rawlings polled 39,193 votes to retain the seat.

She beat her contender Prince Appiah Debrah.

The New Patriotic Party candidate polled 31,239 votes.