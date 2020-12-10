The Deputy Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is hot after gambling his position with the chances of President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo.

Kwaku Boahen, in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem in August 2020, vowed to quit politics should Ghanaians retain the President in the December 7 general election.

“If Akufo-Addo wins the 2020 December polls, I will resign as the Deputy Communications Officer of the NDC, I will stop doing politics,” he said.

But President Akufo-Addo was on Wednesday evening December 9, 2020, declared winner of the election.

He won by a slim margin securing 51.59% of the total votes cast, while opposition leader, former President John Mahama secured 47.36%.

Outspoken Mr Boahen is trending now after the NDC lost the elections. Many are calling on him to quit politics as he promised.

Meanwhile, the NDC has rejected the election results declared by the Electoral Commission citing alleged irregularities.